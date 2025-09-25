Moldova faces crucial parliamentary election, EU bid at risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova is holding a crucial parliamentary election on Sunday, which could shape its European Union membership prospects, amid warnings from officials about a disruptive Russian campaign aiming to influence the vote and undermine the country's EU ambitions.

The country of 2.4 million people has faced multiple crises since Russia's 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine that have tested the pro-European government, which sees membership of the 27-member bloc as critical to breaking free from Moscow's orbit, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Recent polls suggest the ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could struggle to keep its majority and would need to seek a coalition with others in the 101-seat legislature.

Opposition forces such as the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc and the nominally pro-European Alternative alliance are courting voters bothered by high prices, slow reforms and scepticism over closer ties with Europe.

Moscow denies meddling in Moldova's affairs and says Chisinau is stoking anti-Russian sentiment for political purposes.

"If we have a coalition, you can forget swift European integration given the options for ... partners," said a former senior official, speaking anonymously to give a frank assessment.

Brussels has vocally backed Sandu and considers a pro-European Moldova, which applied for EU membership in 2022 alongside Ukraine, key to snuffing out Russian influence on its eastern flank.

In August, the leaders of France, Germany and Poland visited Chisinau to underline their support for the government's EU bid.

