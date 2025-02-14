Greece plans financial aid for border village relocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a proposed legislative measure, Greece plans to offer financial incentives to citizens who choose to live in villages along the Evros River, which marks the border with Türkiye.

Social Cohesion and Family Affairs Minister Sofia Zacharaki has introduced a bill to the parliament that envisages a 10,000 euros ($10,500) subsidy for families opting for permanent residence in the villages of Soufli, Orestiada, and Didymoteicho —strategically situated along the border in the Evros region, News.Az reports citing Hurriyet daily news.

Under the legislation, which is expected to secure parliamentary approval, households relocating to settlements with fewer than 500 residents will be eligible for the full 10,000 euros grant.

Those settling in areas with a population exceeding 500 will receive 6,000 euros, with additional increments of 1,000 euros per child, up to a maximum of 10,000 euros.

Designed exclusively for the Evros region, this legislative framework is embedded within a comprehensive demographic reinforcement, development and reconstruction strategy. The total allocation for the program stands at 8 million euros.

Amid the demographic imbalance between urban and rural populations, Greece is also grappling with persistently low birth rates.

Greece currently spends around 1 billion euros a year on pro-child measures but, like other European countries, to little effect.

News.Az