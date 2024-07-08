Greece rejects secondhand US ships due to high overhaul costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece has rejected major parts of a US arms package including secondhand ships, armored vehicles, and military transport planes owing to the high overhaul costs needed to make them operational, local media reported on Monday.

The Greek Navy refused four older LCS-type frigates, while the army, after inspecting them, rejected 164 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles which were in stockpiles of the US Army and producer BAE, daily Kathimerini said.Similarly, the Greek Air Force will likely not accept a group of C-130-H military transport planes, as they would need substantial resources to become airworthy, it added.The outlet added that it also remains to be seen if Greece will participate in the US-led Constellation frigate construction program even though Defense Minister Nikos Dendias repeatedly stressed in the recent weeks that Greece’s participation is under serious consideration.According to the newspaper, that US has prioritized the needs of the Ukraine in fighting off Russian forces, making it difficult to meet the needs of its other allies from its stockpiles.

News.Az