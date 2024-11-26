Greece to send S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia
Russia-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile system
Greece will send Russia-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia, as well as TOP-M1 and OSA anti-aircraft systems intended for the ground forces, News.az
reports citing enikos.gr website.
It was stated that the complexes in question will be supplied within the framework of cooperation with France, which had previously announced that it would provide weapons and ammunition to the Armenian army.
In return, official Athens will import Israeli-made complexes.
