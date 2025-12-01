Greek farmers clash with police over delayed EU subsidies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of Greek farmers protested on Sunday in central and northern regions over delayed European Union farm subsidies, clashing with police in Nikaia near Larissa.

The demonstrations, featuring tractors blocking roads, follow a €600 million shortfall in payments linked to a corruption scandal. Authorities are investigating claims that some farmers, with help from state officials, falsified land and livestock ownership to access EU funds, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Over 40,000 subsidy applications are still under review, while the government has pledged transparency and lower first instalments than last year.

News.Az