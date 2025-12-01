Ofcom fines Virgin Media $31M over telecare service disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK telecom regulator Ofcom has fined Virgin Media £23.8 million ($31.44 million) after the company disrupted telecare services while migrating customers to digital landlines.

The penalty highlights concerns over the impact of service changes on vulnerable users who rely on telecare connections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Virgin Media’s actions during the migration prompted regulatory scrutiny, resulting in one of the largest fines for consumer service disruption in the UK telecom sector.

