Yandex metrika counter

Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO

  • Culture
  • Share
Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
Dimitris Kouvdis, 70, works in his pottery workshop using traditional methods in Agios Stefanos village, near Mandamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, September 5, 2024. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

In his seaside workshop on the Greek island of Lesbos, Dimitris Kouvdis uses ancient techniques to create pottery pieces that have recently been honoured with inclusion in UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, News.az reports citing Reiters.

News about - Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
Kouvdis, 70, and his family have kept an old technique alive near the once humming pottery hub of Mandamados, just as the slow and careful methods of the past have been largely eclipsed by factory machines.
News about - Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
Their pottery is among the last in the Mediterranean to be produced from clay in local soil, using a traditional kiln with olive pits as fuel, with the pieces painted with natural lime.
News about - Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
"It's an honour for me," Kouvdis said with regard to the UNESCO recognition of his work.
News about - Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
He said a mechanised press can work at 10 times the speed of an individual potter. "There’s no continuity. There’s no space for (our) method to continue."

Still, he continues to produce individual pots on an outcrop of land overlooking the Aegean Sea.
News about - Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition - PHOTO
"Above all, it’s a passion - trying to create something that fulfils you," he said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      