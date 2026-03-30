Green Climate Fund approves $440M Africa climate projects

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The Green Climate Fund has approved 440 million dollars in new climate financing for Africa, aiming to accelerate resilience and sustainable development across the continent.

The funding, announced on Monday, will support seven projects and is expected to mobilize an additional 1.1 billion dollars in co financing, significantly expanding the overall investment impact, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Climate finance to boost resilience and growth

The fund operates under the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, focusing on helping developing countries address climate challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing, Catherine Koffman, the fund’s regional director for Africa, stressed that the continent is already facing severe consequences of climate change, including droughts, floods and rising food and energy costs.

She emphasized that the urgency has shifted from whether action is needed to how quickly and equitably solutions can be delivered.

Focus on African led solutions

The new financing is designed to strengthen locally driven climate initiatives, supporting projects that promote economic growth, job creation and long term resilience.

Investments will target key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and energy systems, helping countries better withstand climate shocks while maintaining development momentum.

Koffman noted that expanding the fund’s regional presence will further enhance its ability to deliver tailored solutions aligned with local priorities.

Link to trade and economic integration

The initiative is also closely tied to Africa’s broader economic ambitions, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Officials highlighted that climate resilience is essential for the success of the trade bloc, as environmental disruptions can undermine supply chains, productivity and cross border commerce.

By supporting green value chains and sustainable infrastructure, the funding aims to protect trade gains while fostering inclusive growth.

Long term benefits for communities

The projects are expected to contribute to improved food security, reduced poverty and increased economic opportunities across participating countries.

By combining climate adaptation with development goals, the Green Climate Fund’s latest investment reflects a growing emphasis on integrated approaches that address both environmental and socio economic challenges.

As climate risks intensify, such funding initiatives are seen as critical to ensuring that Africa can build a resilient and sustainable future while continuing to advance economic integration and growth.

News.Az