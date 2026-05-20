Media Development Agency, D-8 target AI and disinformation in Baku - PHOTOS

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On May 20, a bilateral meeting was held at the Media Development Agency with the Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13).

During the meeting, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the media sector among D-8 member states and promoting the exchange of experience between media institutions and relevant responsible bodies. It was noted that strengthening media literacy in the modern information environment, establishing coordinated mechanisms to combat misinformation and disinformation, as well as developing a professional and sustainable media environment under conditions of digital transformation, are issues of particular importance, News.Az reports, citing Media Development Agency.

Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Sohail Mahmood stressed the importance of encouraging mutual visits among D-8 member states in the field of media, professional exchange programs, joint media initiatives, and collaborative projects. He noted that expanding cooperation opportunities in the production and dissemination of media content, as well as the responsible application of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions in the media sector, is of special significance in the modern era.

At the same time, the organization of the activities of the D-8 Media Excellence Center and the Center’s potential role as a platform for coordinated communication initiatives were discussed, while prospects for joint cooperation in the field of media and information security were also reviewed.

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

News.Az