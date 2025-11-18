Groww stock extends stunning post-listing rally, jumps 6% to take gains to 65%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, continued its powerful market run on Tuesday as shares rose another 6 percent in early trade.

The stock was trading near ₹185 around 9:45 am, up from Monday’s ₹174.45 close, pushing the company’s valuation to nearly ₹1.15 lakh crore, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the fifth straight session of gains since its market debut last Wednesday. At current levels, Groww is now 85 percent above its IPO issue price of ₹100 and nearly 65 percent higher than its listing price of ₹112 on the NSE. The stock also briefly hit a 20 percent upper circuit on Monday before settling lower.

The company’s IPO had drawn massive investor interest, with subscriptions reaching 17.6 times. Ahead of the offering, Groww raised ₹2,984 crore from anchor investors, with the IPO price band set at ₹95–100 per share.

Backed by global heavyweights such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww has become India’s largest stockbroker in less than a decade. Serving over 12.6 million active clients and holding more than 26 percent market share as of June 2025, the Bengaluru-based platform plans to channel IPO proceeds into technology upgrades and business expansion as demand for digital investing continues to soar.

