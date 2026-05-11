GSK expands China push with hepatitis B drug deal with Sino Biopharma

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GSK said on Monday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharmaceutical to accelerate the launch of its hepatitis B treatment bepirovirsen in mainland China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, which marks GSK’s second deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical group following a $500 million partnership with Jiangsu Hengrui to develop up to a dozen new medicines, Sino’s unit Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical (CTTQ) will purchase bepirovirsen from GSK for an initial period of five and a half years.

The agreement may be extended further by mutual consent of both parties.

Bepirovirsen is GSK’s experimental therapy aimed at treating hepatitis B through a multi-pronged approach.

It is designed to block viral DNA replication, reduce hepatitis B surface antigen levels in the blood, and enhance the body’s immune response, with the goal of achieving longer-term control of the disease.

News.Az