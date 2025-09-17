GSK to invest $30 billion in U.S. R&D and factory expansion amid Trump’s UK visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced on Wednesday a $30 billion investment in U.S. research, development, and manufacturing over the next five years, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

The investment includes a $1.2 billion factory in Pennsylvania to produce new medicines for respiratory diseases and cancer, with construction starting in 2026. GSK plans to enhance AI, digital technology, drug substance manufacturing, and device assembly across its five U.S. sites, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This landmark investment will create tens of thousands of American jobs and ensure that critical medicines and technologies are developed and manufactured right here on U.S. soil—where they belong,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the investment as “a powerful example of how UK-U.S. collaboration is driving real-world impact—improving health, creating opportunities, and turbocharging growth.”

The move strengthens GSK’s U.S. footprint as the company expects the country to lead in clinical trials, R&D, and the number of study participants over the next five years. The investment builds on GSK’s existing U.S. workforce of roughly 15,000 employees.

