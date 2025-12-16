Rockstar gives first glimpse of GTA 6 feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rockstar Games has offered a “small glimpse” of a possible key feature for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the GTA Online: A Mansion In the Hills update.

GTA 6 is currently set to release on 19 November 2026 following a recent delay. Despite the wait, it remains one of the most anticipated video games ever, with fans closely following rumours, leaks, map details, gameplay mechanics, trailer updates, and screenshots, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The latest GTA Online update introduced weightlifting, sparking speculation about its inclusion in GTA 6.

Early2theGame commented, “Love that they added this to Online. Can't wait for GTA 6 when it makes a difference in appearance as well.”

Other players also shared their thoughts:

tentandonaoserbanido said, “They're copying so much from GTA 6 into GTA Online that the game is not even gonna feel entirely new, at least for some people, since I haven't played GTA Online for years.”

Gallop67 added, “I hope when we can do this in GTA 6 Online that it actually adds muscle mass.”

OnlySmellz remarked, “They had this in San Andreas and I will never understand why they never put this in GTA 4 or GTA 5.”

