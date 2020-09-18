Guatemalan president joins ranks of world leaders with coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just as the Central American country was easing draconian travel restrictions imposed months ago to contain infections.

“The coronavirus test result was positive,” Giammattei told a local radio station, adding that he had been tested six times during the pandemic.

Three days ago, the 64-year-old president removed his face mask to deliver an Independence Day speech in Congress.

Guatemala has registered 84,344 coronavirus infections so far and 3,076 deaths.

