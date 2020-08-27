Gulnara Khalilova's "Karabakh" collection to be presented in the US at the first virtual Fashion Week

The collection of national clothes of the known Azerbaijani designer Gulnara Khalilova under the name "Karabakh" together with world brands will be presented at the first virtual IDFW (International Digital Fashion Week). The Fashion Week will open on September 5 with the participation of representatives from 75 countries. The founder of International Digital Fashion Week is Rocco Leo Gaglioti (USA).

"The new format of life opens new perspectives. International Digital Fashion Week is a platform that brings together the fashion world of America, Europe, and Asia. The project will be attended by world-famous designers, will be presented collections of international brands. It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijan in such a significant international project," Khalilova said.

In connection with the Coronavirus pandemic, IDFW Fashion Week will be broadcasted through the TV channel and FNL application (https://linktr.ee/fnlnetwork), which is watched by millions of viewers around the world. FNL network is available for viewing on Apple TV, Roku TV, Andriod TV, Amazon Fire TV, and all Andriod and Apple iOS devices. The collections will be available on the platform within six months.

