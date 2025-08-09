Gunfire hits Syrian Red Crescent convoy in the south

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) aid convoy came under direct fire in southern Syria, the organization reported on Saturday, pledging to continue its humanitarian operations in the region despite the ongoing security risks.

The incident occurred Friday during a relief mission in the south, SARC media chief Omar Al-Malki told the state news agency SANA, News.Az reports.

The convoy, part of daily humanitarian deliveries to conflict-hit communities, was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Malki said the organization will review and tighten safety procedures “to ensure teams can reach targeted sites safely,” but stressed that “the priority remains the safety of staff and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

Relief convoys enter Suwayda province daily via the Busra al-Sham crossing, with temporary evacuations continuing to shelters in neighboring Daraa. Syrian authorities accuse armed groups in Suwayda of looting aid supplies and exploiting truce violations to cover arbitrary detentions and other abuses.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left 426 dead, according to the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Syria’s transitional administration, formed after Bashar al-Assad was ousted in late 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.

News.Az