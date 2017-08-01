Yandex metrika counter

Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, casualties reported

  • World
  • Share
Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, casualties reported

An unidentified man entered a funeral home near the cemetery of Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, and shot at the people there.

According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained, there are three dead and six injured.

Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village. 

Police are at the scene, and the suspect is being searched. 

By the information, the law enforcement officials know his identity.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      