Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, casualties reported
- 01 Aug 2017 10:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124054
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/gunman-attacks-armenia-village-funeral-home-casualties-reported Copied
An unidentified man entered a funeral home near the cemetery of Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, and shot at the people there.
According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained, there are three dead and six injured.
Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village.
Police are at the scene, and the suspect is being searched.
By the information, the law enforcement officials know his identity.
News.Az