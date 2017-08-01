Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unidentified man entered a funeral home near the cemetery of Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, and shot at the people there.

According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained, there are three dead and six injured.

Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village.

Police are at the scene, and the suspect is being searched.

By the information, the law enforcement officials know his identity.

News.Az

News.Az