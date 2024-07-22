Yandex metrika counter

Gunman kills at least 5 in Croatian nursing home attack

  • World
  • Share
Gunman kills at least 5 in Croatian nursing home attack

At least five people were killed Monday when a gunman opened fire in a nursing home in Croatia, News.Az reports citing AFP.

An unidentified gunman entered a nursing home in Daruvar – some 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of Zagreb – and began shooting.

At least five were killed and several others wounded during the incident.

Police said they were informed of the incident at 10:10 a.m. local time (8.10 a.m. GMT) and confirmed the suspect had entered the nursing home and used a firearm.

Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list described the alleged shooter as a "retired military police officer," who killed his mother along with other residents and staff.

Daruvar, a town of some 7,000, has long been a popular spa destination thanks to the area's thermal springs.

Shootings in the Balkan country are rare.

Last year, neighboring Serbia was rocked by back-to-back mass shootings, including a massacre at a school in the capital Belgrade in which 10 people were killed.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      