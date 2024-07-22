Gunman kills at least 5 in Croatian nursing home attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people were killed Monday when a gunman opened fire in a nursing home in Croatia, News.Az reports citing AFP.

An unidentified gunman entered a nursing home in Daruvar – some 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of Zagreb – and began shooting.At least five were killed and several others wounded during the incident.Police said they were informed of the incident at 10:10 a.m. local time (8.10 a.m. GMT) and confirmed the suspect had entered the nursing home and used a firearm.Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list described the alleged shooter as a "retired military police officer," who killed his mother along with other residents and staff.Daruvar, a town of some 7,000, has long been a popular spa destination thanks to the area's thermal springs.Shootings in the Balkan country are rare.Last year, neighboring Serbia was rocked by back-to-back mass shootings, including a massacre at a school in the capital Belgrade in which 10 people were killed.

News.Az