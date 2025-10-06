Gunman opens fire from Sydney apartment, injuring at least 16

A man has been arrested after a number of shots were fired in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Croydon Park, leaving one man in a critical condition.

Police arrived on the scene around 7.45pm (local time) following reports of a person shooting from the window of a residential premise.

Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said the alleged gunman was "firing indiscriminately at passing vehicles including police vehicles."

He told reporters it is unclear exactly how many shots were fired "but there could have been anywhere between 50 and 100 shots that have been discharged".

One person shot - a man in his 50s - was transported to hospital in a critical condition with chest and neck wounds, NSW Ambulance Superintendent John Millevoi said.

He will undergo emergency surgery.

Another three people arrived at Campsie Police Station with minor injuries from shattered glass.

Fifteen people were also treated on scene for shock and minor injuries, Superintendent Millevoi added.

Police retreated from the "active shooter" scene and called in specialist police resources, with a command post set up nearby, Acting Superintendent Parry told media.

He said police then executed a tactical plan to arrest the alleged shooter.

About 9.30pm,a 60-year-old man was arrested on Georges River Road, with police seizing a long-arm high-calibre rifle.

The arrested man also suffered minor injuries and was currently in hospital, Acting Superintendent Parry said.

He added that police believed all the victims were unknown to the alleged offender.

Investigations will continue Monday morning, with forensic officers currently on scene.

"There are a number of vehicles a number of premises which have sustained gunshots and damage," Acting Superintendent Parry added.

"We won't have a full clear picture of damage to premises and vehicles until probably daylight."

