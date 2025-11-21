Gunmen kidnap 52 students from Catholic school in Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gunmen have kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Niger State. The Niger State government confirmed the abduction but said the exact number of students taken was still being verified.

A government statement expressed deep concern over the incident, saying security agencies are actively searching for the students from St. Mary’s School, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This latest kidnapping follows a recent spate of attacks on schools in Nigeria, including the abduction of 25 schoolgirls from a boarding school in Kebbi State earlier this week. Such attacks have heightened concerns about security in the country and prompted President Bola Tinubu to postpone foreign trips.

Nigeria has been grappling with increasing incidents of kidnappings and armed attacks, particularly targeting schools, drawing national and international attention to the country’s security challenges. Authorities are under pressure to respond swiftly to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

