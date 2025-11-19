Nicki Minaj backs contested Trump claim of Christian persecution in Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that Christians are facing persecution in Nigeria. Speaking at a U.S. embassy event to the United Nations in New York, Minaj said, “In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”

Minaj, 42, emphasized that her stance is about opposing injustice rather than taking sides, calling for global unity. She thanked Trump for “prioritizing this issue and for his leadership.” The rapper has previously spoken about her Christian faith, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

However, analysts note that jihadist and armed groups in Nigeria’s northwest and central regions attack all communities, including Muslims and non-religious citizens, often over disputes related to land, resources, or ethnic tensions. The Nigerian government described Trump’s claims as “a gross misrepresentation of reality.”

Recent attacks highlight Nigeria’s security challenges: on Tuesday, gunmen opened fire at the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara state, killing two and abducting several worshippers. Earlier, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the killing of a senior army officer in Borno state.

Despite the controversy over the extent of religious targeting, Minaj’s intervention underscores her growing engagement in political and humanitarian issues. The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, praised her for using her platform to draw attention to the violence against Christians.

