Gunmen reportedly kill 10 people in attack on religious school in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a gunmen attack on worshipers at a madrassah (educational institution) in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The attack took place inside the madrassah in the province's Chah Aab district just after completion of Friday prayers, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, a member of the Takhar Provincial Council said, on the condition of anonymity, that at least 29 people were killed in the attack, which contradicts the information provided by Takhar governor’s spokesman Sunatullah Temor who said that the assault had claimed the lives of three people.

The Chah Aab district has recently experienced a confrontation between two local commanders, the broadcaster noted.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from significant political, social and security instability, aggravated by the activity of the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist groups. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces supported by the US-led coalition have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.

News.Az

News.Az