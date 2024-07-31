Guterres calls for regional de-escalation following Beirut, Tehran attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on all parties and the international community to work for a regional de-escalation following attacks in Lebanon and Tehran.

In a statement, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres believes the attacks "represent a dangerous escalation," stressing that efforts should focus on a cease-fire in Gaza, release of hostages and increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians as well as restoring calm along the Lebanese-Israeli border."Rather than that, what we are seeing are efforts to undermine these goals," said the UN chief."The Secretary-General urges all to vigorously work towards regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all. The international community must work together to urgently prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East over the edge, with a devastating impact on civilians. The way to do so is by advancing comprehensive diplomatic action for regional de-escalation," said the statement.The Israeli army on Tuesday evening targeted Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburb, claiming he was the mastermind of Saturday’s missile attack that killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.Hours later, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran. Hamas and Iran blamed Israel for the killing, but Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed by an airstrike on his guest house overnight.

News.Az