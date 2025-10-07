Guterres condemns detention of nine more UN staff in Yemen

"UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemns the continued arbitrary detentions of its personnel and its partners, as well as the ongoing unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control," said his Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a statement on Monday.

“These actions hinder the UN’s ability to operate in Yemen and to deliver critical assistance,” News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

The statement did not provide details on the latest detentions.

Houthi rebels have detained nine more UN personnel in Yemen, bringing the total number to 53 since 2021.

