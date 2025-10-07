Houthis detain 9 UN staff

Militants from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement have detained nine more UN staff members, said UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The Houthis have detained nine more UN staff members, bringing the total number of UN staff members arbitrarily detained since 2021 to 53," he said.

The Houthis accuse UN staff detained in Yemen of spying for Israel.