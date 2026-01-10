Haaland named Norway’s best male footballer of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erling Haaland was awarded the Golden Ball as Norway’s best male footballer of 2025, marking his sixth consecutive win.

Caroline Graham Hansen also won the award for the sixth time, earning recognition as the top female player in the past seven years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reflecting on his year, Haaland highlighted both his club and national team achievements. In the Premier League, he set records as the fastest player to reach 100 goals and scored 50 goals in the Champions League, leading Manchester City’s scoring charts.

Haaland also scored 17 goals in nine international matches, helping Norway qualify for a major championship for the first time since 2000. “Qualifying for the World Cup is incredibly big and looms large. It was, without a doubt, the highlight of the year for me,” Haaland said, recalling Norway’s 4-1 victory over Italy at San Siro.

News.Az