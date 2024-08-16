Hamas backs UN agencies' request for week-long ceasefire in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has endorsed the World Health Organization and UNICEF's call for a seven-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to facilitate polio vaccinations for children.

The corresponding statement was published on Telegram by Hamas official spokesman Izzat al-Risheq, News.Az reports citing TASS "Hamas supports the UN's request today to establish a week-long ceasefire in Gaza to vaccinate several thousand children against polio," the document states.Al-Risheq added that the movement also "demands the delivery of medicines and food for more than 2 million Palestinians who are trapped" in the Gaza Strip.

