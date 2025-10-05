Hamas denies claims it was prepared to lay down its arms under Trump's plan

Hamas Politburo member Mahmoud Mardavi has denied media reports that the movement has allegedly agreed to lay down its arms as part of US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The corresponding statement was published on the Palestinian group's Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"Mahmoud Mardawi refuted the false claims of Al Hadath TV and some other media outlets regarding the progress of ceasefire negotiations [in the Gaza Strip] and the movement's position on the issue of surrendering weapons," it stated.

News.Az