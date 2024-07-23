Hamas, Fatah agree end years-long rift after talks in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have signed a declaration on ending a years-long rift following talks in Beijing, News.Az reports citing AP.

The two rival Palestinian groups met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, concluding talks that started on Sunday.It comes after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of part of an area in the Gaza Strip it has designated a humanitarian zone and as the Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll from the conflict has passed 39,000.The conflict between Hamas and Fatah dates back to 2007 when Hamas, after winning the elections a year prior, expelled Fatah from the Gaza Strip and has since solely governed the enclave. Despite several rounds of talks over the years, the two factions had failed to reach a resolution until now.Now Hamas, Fatah and the rest of the groups have pledged to form an "interim national unity government" that will govern both Gaza and the West Bank. How and when it will be formed has not yet been announced.

News.Az