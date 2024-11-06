Hamas reacts to Trump’s election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has responded to Donald Trump's election victory, stating that its relationship with the incoming administration will depend on the U.S.'s stance toward the Palestinian people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump has won several swing states and reclaimed the White House, in what has been dubbed the greatest political comeback in history, and multiple world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have congratulated the president-elect.Hamas has issued a statement, laying out five points for Trump that include a demand to "end the blind bias toward the Zionist occupation." "Our position on the new American administration depends on its positions and practical behavior toward our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and their just cause," the statement said, reported by independent Palestinian news agency SABQ24NEWS.It also laid out its desire for an "independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital." When Trump was president in 2018, he made the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv.Hamas went on to say "all successive American administrations...have had negative positions on the Palestinian issue, and have always been the biggest supporter of the Zionist occupation in all fields and aspects.""We demand an end to the blind bias toward the Zionist occupation, and serious and real work to stop the war of extermination and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," Hamas said.It also demanded an end to aggression in Lebanon and for America to "stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people."It added: "The American president-elect is required to listen to the voices that have been raised from American society itself for more than a year regarding the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, rejecting the occupation and genocide, and objecting to support and bias toward the Zionist entity."Newsweek has contacted Trump's team via email for a response to this statement.Throughout Trump's 2024 campaign, he insisted he would end multiple wars around the world, including in the Middle East.

News.Az