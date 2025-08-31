Hamas spokesman killed in Gaza attack, claims Israel

The Rimal area of Gaza City has been badly damaged in Israeli air strikes over the weekend (Jehad Alshrafi/AP) (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel’s defence minister has said a key spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing has been killed in Gaza, News.Az informs via The Irish News.

Abu Obeida’s last statement was on Friday as Israel began the initial stages of a new offensive in Gaza City, declaring the area a combat zone.

Hamas has not commented on the claim of his death by Israel Katz.

If his death is confirmed, he would be the latest Hamas representative targeted and killed by Israel as it attempts to dismantle the group’s military capacity.

It came as hospitals and witnesses across the enclave reported dozens killed in air strikes and gunfire on Sunday.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday, most of them in Gaza City, according to local hospitals. Shifa Hospital – the territory’s largest – said 29 bodies had been brought to its morgue, including 10 people killed while seeking aid and others struck across the city. On Sunday morning, hospital officials reported 11 more fatalities from strikes and gunfire. Al-Awda Hospital said seven of them were civilians trying to reach aid. Witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire on crowds in the Netzarim Corridor, an Israeli military zone that bisects Gaza. “We were trying to get food, but we were met with the occupation’s bullets,” said Ragheb Abu Lebda, from Nuseirat, who saw at least three people bleeding from gunshot wounds. “It’s a death trap.” The corridor has become increasingly perilous, with civilians killed while approaching UN convoys overwhelmed by looters and desperate crowds, or shot on their way to sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed US contractor. Neither the foundation nor the Israeli military responded to questions about Sunday’s casualties.

News.Az