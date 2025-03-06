Hamas urges US to pressure Israel to uphold Gaza truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has called on the United States to pressure Israel into fully adhering to the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Palestinian group asserted that it has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement’s initial phase, while Israel has failed to proceed with the subsequent stages, particularly regarding humanitarian aid and the release of captives, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The US administration is required to pressure the occupation to enter negotiations for the second phase, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated.

On Thursday, Hamas denounced threats made by US President Donald Trump, who demanded the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza. The group argued that such statements complicate ceasefire negotiations and embolden Israel to retract its commitments under the deal.

“These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation government (Israel) to refrain from implementing its terms,” Qassem said.

He reiterated that the agreement, mediated in part by Washington, outlines a three-stage process for the release of Israeli prisoners. While Hamas claims to have adhered to its obligations in the first phase, it accuses Israel of stalling on entering the next stage.

