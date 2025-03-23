Haqqani remains on U.S. terror lists despite reports of delisting

Despite unconfirmed reports about the removal of some Haqqani network figures from the U.S. State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting interior minister, and the Haqqani network remain designated as terrorist entities by multiple U.S. security agencies, News.Az informs via AMU.tv.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation still lists Sirajuddin Haqqani on its Most Wanted list, offering up to $10 million for information leading to his capture.

His name also continues to appear on the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list, as well as on the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list, created under an executive order signed during the George W. Bush administration.

The State Department has yet to respond publicly to questions about changes to the Rewards for Justice program. In a brief reply to a query from Amu, a spokesperson said a response would be provided “soon.”

Speculation over a possible policy shift intensified following remarks by Anas Haqqani, brother of Sirajuddin, who told Al Jazeera that the removal of certain reward listings was part of the 2020 Doha Agreement and represented “a political achievement” for the Taliban.

The apparent removal of reward offers for Sirajuddin, Abdul Aziz Haqqani, and Yahya Haqqani from the State Department website has prompted debate over whether the U.S. is reconsidering its public posture toward the group. No formal announcement has been made.

The original FBI bulletin for Sirajuddin Haqqani described him as a senior leader of the Haqqani network, with close ties to both the Taliban and Al Qaeda, and as someone believed to reside in the Miram Shah area of Pakistan’s North Waziristan region. The document referred to him as “a specially designated global terrorist.”

The latest speculation comes days after an unannounced visit to Kabul by a group of American representatives, including Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. envoy who signed the Doha Agreement with the Taliban. Shortly after the visit, an American citizen, George Glazman, was released from Taliban custody.

Mr. Khalilzad, who has repeatedly advocated for a return to the Doha framework, has called on all parties to use it as a foundation for resolving the Afghan crisis.

Ghulam Farooq Aleem, a former Afghan prosecutor, said the possible delisting may signal tactical flexibility from Washington.

“The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, the release of American detainees, and ongoing intelligence coordination between the Taliban and the United States suggest that Washington may be willing to offer some concessions in the short term,” Mr. Aleem said.

Individuals close to the Haqqani network have circulated messages since Saturday evening claiming the rewards were lifted, though the U.S. government has yet to issue an official confirmation or denial.