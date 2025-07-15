Hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen from car in Atlanta

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unreleased music by Beyoncé was among several items stolen from a vehicle in Atlanta just days before the singer's four-night Cowboy Carter tour stop in the city, authorities have confirmed.

Hard drives containing the unreleased songs, show plans, and past and future set lists for her tour were among the items stolen from a rental car used by the singer's choreographer and one of her dancers, according to the police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The theft occurred on 8 July, two days before Beyoncé's first Atlanta performance.

Atlanta police say an arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect's name has not been made public.

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue told police they had parked the rented Black Jeep Wagoneer and gone inside a nearby food hall. When they returned, the vehicle's rear window had been smashed and two suitcases were missing, a police incident report states. They told police they were "carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé" in the vehicle that was also stolen. That included "five jump drives containing watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for shows past and future, and set list", the report states. Other items reported stolen included a laptop, designer clothes and Apple AirPods. Authorities used tracking information on the laptop and headphones to track where the items may have gone, the police report notes. Authorities also dusted the vehicle for any fingerprints and discovered "two very light prints". It is unclear whether the stolen items have been recovered. The BBC has contacted a representative for Beyoncé for comment. Beyoncé is currently on tour in Atlanta as part of her Cowboy Carter stadium tour. She has been performing in the city since 10 July and her last show was set for Monday night. Her husband, the rapper Jay Z, made a surprise appearance on the third night of her show in the city.

Choreographer Mr Grant has worked with other major musicians including Shakira. Dancer Mr Blue appeared alongside Beyoncé in a 2024 Super Bowl advert, during which she released two singles from her Cowboy Carter album, released later that year.

