Harley-Davidson appoints Topgolf's Arthur Starrs as new CEO

Harley-Davidson (HOG.N) has named Arthur Starrs, CEO of Topgolf International, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. The appointment concludes the company’s extended search for a successor to current CEO Jochen Zeitz.

Starrs brings a diverse leadership background, currently heading Topgolf—a sports entertainment arm of Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG.N). Before that, he served as CEO of Pizza Hut, a global restaurant chain under Yum! Brands (YUM.N), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Harley-Davidson announced in April that Zeitz would step down in 2025 after a five-year tenure focused on reviving the iconic American motorcycle brand amid declining demand.

Starrs will take the reins at a critical time as the company continues its efforts to modernize operations and attract a new generation of riders.

