Harley-davidson recalls 88,000 motorcycles over engine issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Harley-Davidson is recalling about 88,039 motorcycles in the United States due to a potential airbox-related defect, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue involves the airbox baseplate breather port, which may become blocked. If this occurs, pressure could build up inside the crankcase, increasing the risk of mechanical problems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall affects a large number of motorcycles across the U.S. market and was confirmed by NHTSA on Friday. The agency did not immediately report any injuries or incidents linked to the defect.

Harley-Davidson said it is addressing the issue as part of its standard safety procedures. Dealers are expected to inspect and repair affected motorcycles to resolve the defect.

The company, one of the most well-known motorcycle manufacturers in the world, regularly works with regulators to manage safety recalls when potential mechanical risks are identified.

News.Az