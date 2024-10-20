Harris leads Trump in key Rust Belt states: Poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recent polling indicates that US Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining ground in three crucial swing states in the Rust Belt.

A poll conducted by the Bullfinch Group between October 11 and 17 found that Harris is leading her opponent, former President Donald Trump, in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek. Harris' biggest lead is in Michigan, where she is ahead by 8 points in a head-to-head matchup, on 53 percent to Trump's 45 percent. She is also leading by 8 points when third-party candidates are included, 51 percent to 43 percent.However, the vice president's lead is much smaller in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and within the margin of error. In Wisconsin, she leads by 3 points in a head-to-head matchup and by 2 points when third-party candidates were included.Meanwhile, the two candidates were tied in Pennsylvania in a head-to-head race, while Harris was ahead by 1 point with third-party candidates included.The poll had a margin of error of ± 4 points in each state and surveyed 1,800 likely voters across the three states. Newsweek has contacted the Trump and Harris campaigns for comment via email.It comes as the Harris campaign grapples with declining numbers in the polls in an increasingly tight race. Biden flipped the three states blue in 2020 after Trump won them in 2016.This year, Trump had been leading in all three states against Biden. But his lead was overtaken by Harris when she became the Democratic presidential nominee.While FiveThirtyEight's poll tracker still shows that Harris is leading by very slim margins in the three states, her vote share there has declined in the last three weeks.

News.Az