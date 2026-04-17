Harry and Meghan meet Bondi attack survivors

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met survivors of the Bondi Beach attack on Friday, the final day of their four-day visit to Australia, in a highly emotional engagement focused on victims, first responders and community recovery.

The couple spoke with survivors of the December shooting at Bondi Beach, which left 15 people dead and shocked Australia. Among those they met was a survivor who was seriously injured while protecting his children during the attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Sussexes also met emergency workers who responded to the incident, alongside representatives from the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is preparing an exhibition on the tragedy.

Survivors described the meeting as meaningful, saying it helped them feel acknowledged and supported.

The visit marked the final day of the couple’s trip to Australia, which included public appearances in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

During the trip, Harry met military veterans, while Meghan participated in media and wellness-related events, including a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia and a planned wellness retreat in Sydney.

The visit has drawn a mixed response in Australia, where the British monarch remains head of state. While many attendees welcomed the Sussexes warmly at public events, others questioned the purpose of the visit, with some local media describing it as a “pseudo-royal tour.”

The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since pursued independent projects and public engagements outside the UK royal household.

Friday’s engagements centered on remembrance, resilience and support for those affected by one of Australia’s deadliest mass shootings in recent years.

The Sussexes’ office has described parts of the visit as involving private meetings and special projects, alongside public appearances aimed at community outreach.

News.Az