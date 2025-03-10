Harry Potter star Simon Fisher-Becker dies aged 63

Actor and star of Harry Potter and Doctor Who, Simon Fisher-Becker has died aged 63. Photo: WireImage

Harry Potter and DOCTOR Who star Simon Fisher-Becker has died aged 63.

Best known for his roles in Doctor Who and Harry Potter, his agent Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management confirmed the star's passing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fisher-Becker had appeared in many acclaimed films and series, including the BBC show Puppy Love, when he played Tony Fazackerley alongside Joanna Scanlan.

Fans will also recognise the actor as the ghost of the Fat Friar in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone alongside playing Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who.

Sharing a tribute to Fisher-Becker, Barry told the Metro: "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Dr Who.

"Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone.

"My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

On Facebook, Fisher-Becker's husband, Tony, shared the news with the actor's fans: "Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband.

"I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.

"I’ll be keeping this account open for a while. I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you"

News.Az