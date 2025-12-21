Hassett: US may drop tariffs on goods not made at home

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Washington administration is ready to lift tariffs on those foreign goods that are not planned to be produced in the United States.

This was stated by the head of the White House National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, on the CBS television channel, News.Az reports.

"There are things that can be adjusted," he noted, referring to the U.S. tariffs on goods from other countries. "As you've seen, we've decided to exempt coffee, for example, because we don't produce coffee in the U.S. in large quantities," Hassett explained. "And I think if there's anything else that's not produced in the U.S. at all, there's a willingness to make exceptions for that, as long as it's not expected to be produced in the U.S. due to climate change or something like that." He added that U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer is currently "leading the effort to look at those issues" regarding the possible lifting of the tariffs.

News.Az