India culls 20,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

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Authorities in southern India have ordered the culling of more than 20,000 birds following an outbreak of avian influenza in the state of Kerala.

The measures are being carried out in the districts of Kozhikode and Alappuzha, where cases of the disease have been confirmed, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Officials said around 14,228 birds in Kozhikode and 5,961 in Alappuzha will be culled as part of efforts to contain the spread.

The outbreak was confirmed after samples tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

Culling operations are due to begin on Saturday, with rapid response teams working within a one-kilometre radius of affected areas.

Authorities said the virus has so far been detected only in birds, but have urged the public to remain alert and report any unusual bird deaths.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, can spread quickly among poultry and has prompted repeated containment measures in several regions in recent years.

News.Az