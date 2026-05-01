Hathaweek 2026: Why you should skip ‘Prada’ for the surreal ‘Mother Mary’ - VIDEO

Hathaweek 2026: Why you should skip ‘Prada’ for the surreal ‘Mother Mary’ - VIDEO

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Cinema is currently celebrating "Hathaweek" with the simultaneous release of two Anne Hathaway fashion films. While The Devil Wears Prada 2 offers a nostalgic, crowd-pleasing return to form, the real standout is David Lowery’s Mother Mary.

Hathaway stars as a struggling pop icon seeking a comeback dress from a vengeful former friend and designer, played by Michaela Coel, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

What begins as a tense creative reunion quickly spiras into a Gothic ghost story filled with religious iconography and metaphysical dread. Featuring "bangers" co-written by Charli XCX and FKA twigs, Mother Mary is a bold, weird, and haunting meditation on trauma that proves far more memorable than any safe sequel.

News.Az