Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, lava fountains reach 100 meters - VIDEO

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted late Tuesday, sending dramatic lava fountains soaring up to 100 meters (330 feet) from multiple vents within its summit crater.

This latest event marks the 32nd eruption since Kilauea’s current cycle began in December 2024, highlighting the volcano’s reputation as one of the most active in the world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents and visitors in nearby areas were urged to stay alert as authorities continue monitoring the volcano closely. Scientists say that while such eruptions are visually spectacular, they can pose risks from lava flows, volcanic gases, and ash emissions.

News.Az