HAYI group claims responsibility for stabbing two Jewish men in North London - VIDEO

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A group believed to have links to Iran has claimed responsibility for the stabbing of two Jewish men in North London on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The group, identifying itself as HAYI, stated that the attack was carried out by one of its "lone wolves," News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The incident follows a series of recent arson attacks targeting synagogues and Jewish community sites across the area. Local authorities are investigating the group's claims as security concerns rise within the community.

News.Az