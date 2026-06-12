Texas shooting rampage leaves 1 dead, 11 injured - VIDEO

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A devastating mass shooting in West Texas left one person dead and nearly a dozen injured on Friday morning, sparking an hourslong standoff with law enforcement before the suspect was found deceased.

The violence unfolded in Midland, Texas, when local police officers heard gunfire erupting from a building on West Wall Street. Witnesses reported seeing a man randomly firing at passing vehicles, prompting nearby businesses to immediately go on lockdown, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

"We do have 11 known victims at this time. There’s at least one victim that is dead on the scene," Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed on Friday afternoon. "The active shooter situation has ended, and the shooter is confirmed deceased."

The standoff drew a massive law enforcement presence to the scene. Witnesses watched as a SWAT vehicle breached a fence, allowing roughly 20 heavily armed officers to storm an abandoned building where the gunman had holed up.

Midland Memorial Hospital went on lockdown around 8:20 a.m. CT as victims began to arrive. A hospital spokesperson confirmed they received nine patients from the incident:

Five victims were treated and discharged by Friday afternoon.

Three victims had successfully completed surgery.

One victim remained in the operating room.

The hospital lifted its lockdown shortly after authorities announced the suspect was dead.

Midland is located in West Texas, roughly halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso. Local authorities have not yet released the identity of the shooter or suggested a possible motive for the rampage.

The FBI is currently on the scene assisting the Midland Police Department with the active investigation, according to a social media post by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement expressing his grief over the tragedy:

"We are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community. I have been briefed on the matter and commend the swift response from the Midland Police Department, DPS and all assisting law enforcement agencies."

News.Az