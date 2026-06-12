Switzerland puts forward venue for US-Iran peace deal signing

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Switzerland has proposed hosting the potential signing of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry told AFP.

“Switzerland is fully engaged. We are in close contact with the United States and Iran,” the ministry says in a brief message sent to AFP, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The Swiss foreign ministry says it is playing an active role “to support efforts toward a Memorandum of Understanding intended to consolidate the truce and pave the way for de-escalation in the context of the conflict between Iran and the USA.”

In addition, the ministry says it “has proposed Switzerland as the venue for a possible signing, should the parties agree to it.”

News.Az