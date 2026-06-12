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The Canadian national football team are facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is being played at Toronto Stadium, News.Az reports, citing Chiessa di Totti.

The tournament co-hosts, led by head coach Jesse Marsch, are hunting for their first-ever World Cup victory. Canada previously appeared in the 1986 and 2022 tournaments but lost all six of their combined matches. While fans are pinning their hopes on the country's all-time leading scorer, Jonathan David, the team will be without star winger Alphonso Davies, who has been ruled out of the opening game as he continues to recover from an injury.

Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the match celebrating their return to the world stage after a 12-year absence. Under manager Sergej Barbarez, the squad booked their ticket to the 2026 tournament through a dramatic play-off run, defeating both Wales and Italy in penalty shootouts. In a major boost for the visitors, veteran striker Edin Džeko has recovered from a shoulder injury and is expected to lead the line.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time. The winner will gain an early advantage in a competitive Group B, which also features Switzerland and Qatar.

News.Az