Final text of US-Iran peace agreement confirmed, says Pakistan

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Friday that a final agreed upon text for a peace agreement between the United States and Iran has been reached.

“Amid intense and sustained mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of the continuous campaign of misinformation being waged by those seeking to derail the peace agreement. Beyond this noise, we can confirm that a final agreed text for the peace agreement has been reached,” Sharif said on X, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

“Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now,” he added.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned airstrikes and bombing operations against Iran, stating that discussions between the two sides had been raised to the highest levels of Iranian leadership and received approval.

News.Az