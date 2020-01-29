Head of Security Dream charged with complicity in forging and selling documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Security Dream company Artur Poghosyan has been charged with complicity in forging and selling documents, Naira Harutyunyan, the press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Novosti-Armenia news agency.

She said the forgery and sale of documents involved several employees of the Security Dream and Ellips GA companies. She said Poghosyan has promised in a written form not to leave the country pending the investigation.



Earlier reports said that top managers of these companies forged documents on a monthly basis throughout 2017 to show that they had delivered various services. Based on these forged documents they prepared and submitted reports to the Traffic Police. As a result, top managers of Еllips GA and Security Dream stole about 1 billion drams (almost $2.1 million).



One of the co-founders of these companies and the former director of Security Dreams LLC, who were wanted on charges of especially large-scale fraud and forgery of documents, appeared on October 1, 2019, before the investigating authority and were arrested.



They were charged with fraud committed on an especially large scale and forgery, sale or use of documents, stamps, seals, letterheads, license plates of vehicles. Security Dream installs and services speed radars and video cameras regulating traffic in Armenia.

