Iran submits new Hormuz proposal to US

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Iran has presented the United States with a new proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, with nuclear negotiations to be postponed to a later stage, according to a U.S. official and two sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The diplomatic process remains at a standstill, with Iran’s leadership divided over what nuclear concessions should be included in any agreement.

The proposed approach would sidestep the most contentious nuclear issues in favor of a faster initial deal focused on de-escalation.

However, lifting the blockade and ending the war would also reduce President Donald Trump’s leverage in any future negotiations, particularly those aimed at securing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and persuading Tehran to halt uranium enrichment—key objectives for his administration.

Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday with senior national security and foreign policy officials, according to three U.S. officials. One source said the discussion will focus on the current stalemate in negotiations and possible next steps.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump indicated support for continuing the naval blockade, which he said is significantly limiting Iran’s oil exports and increasing pressure on Tehran.

“When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system ... if for any reason this line is closed because you can’t put it into containers or ships ... what happens is that line explodes from within. ... They say they only have about three days before that happens,” Trump said.

News.Az